The Falcons signed Wetzel on Tuesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Wetzel was previously signed by the team Sept. 9, but was consequently let go, and found his way back to the team before too long. The veteran signing comes on the heals of fellow guard Jamon Brown suffering a hand injury during Sunday's loss to the Colts. Should Brown miss game time, Wetzel could see snaps, but will most likely operate as a depth offensive lineman.