Wetzel (coach's decision) is a healthy scratch for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers.

Wetzel won't contribute as a depth offensive guard during Sunday's regular-season finale. The Falcons will instead rely on Matt Gono as the sole backup to Wes Schweitzer.

