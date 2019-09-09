The Falcons signed Wetzel on Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Wetzel failed to make the team out of camp this offseason, but with the placement of Chris Lindstrom (foot) on IR, returned to the team. He'll likely be a depth lineman going forward, but could have a shot to suit up for games should the opportunity present itself.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories