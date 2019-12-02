Play

Wetzel signed with the Falcons on Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Wetzel has already been cut by the Falcons five times since August, but he's being brought back to serve as depth after James Carpenter (concussion) and Ty Sambrailo (hamstring) suffered injuries in Thursday's loss to the Saints.

