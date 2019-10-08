Wetzel signed a contract with the Falcons on Tuesday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

It's the third time this season Wetzel has signed with the Falcons, so his roster spot is once again unlikely to be secure. The 28-year-old started 24 games for Arizona over the past three years but should serve in a depth role in Atlanta.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories