The Falcons signed Wetzel to a one-year contract Wednesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Wetzel was released by Atlanta just two days ago, but he quickly reached a new deal with the team. The veteran offensive lineman appeared in just two games with the Falcons in 2019, and he stands to play a versatile reserve role if he's still with the team once the preseason concludes.

