Falcons' Johnathan Cyprien: Lands on IR
Cyprien was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury Tuesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Cyprien was originally traded to Atlanta on Sep. 30 from Philadelphia. In his lone game as a Falcon on Sunday against Houston, the 29-year-old recorded two total tackles. Kemal Ishmael and Jamal Carter are the remaining healthy strong safeties in Atlanta.
