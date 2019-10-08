Cyprien was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury Tuesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Cyprien was originally traded to Atlanta on Sep. 30 from Philadelphia. In his lone game as a Falcon on Sunday against Houston, the 29-year-old recorded two total tackles. Kemal Ishmael and Jamal Carter are the remaining healthy strong safeties in Atlanta.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories