Cyprien is being traded along with a 2020 seventh-round pick from the Eagles to the Falcons in exchange for Duke Riley and a 2020 sixth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cyprien had mostly been limited to special teams across four games with the Eagles, and he'll now have a shot at carving out an increased role in Atlanta. With Keanu Neal (Achilles) on IR, the Falcons were in need of depth at the safety position.

