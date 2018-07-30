Falcons' Jonathan Celestin: Joins Falcons in training camp

Celestin signed a contract with Atlanta on Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

In signing Celestin, the Falcons bring in a Jonesboro, Georgia native and Golden Gopher tackling machine. The 230-pound linebacker steadily improved as his collegiate career at Minnesota progressed, finishing second on the team in tackles in both his junior and senior campaigns after picking up just 59 tackles in his first 24 contests. The rookie worked out with the team last week, and will now get an opportunity to earn a roster spot in training camp.