Falcons' Jonathan Celestin: Leads Atlanta in preseason tackles

Celestin tallied eight combined tackles in Thursday night's 34-7 thrashing at the hands of the Dolphins.

Along with Foye Oluokun, Celestin provides the Falcons with a pair of promising young linebackers who can develop behind the projected starting corps of Deion Jones, De'Vondre Campbell and Duke Riley. The Minnesota Gopher standout is a known enforcer as the run, but he looked fluid Thursday in forcing an incompletion on a downfield wheel route when matching up against a speedy Dolphins running back. Celestin joins Damontae Kazee in the conversation as Atlanta's unofficial preseason defensive MVP, as he compiled six more tackles than any player on the roster over the four-game slate.