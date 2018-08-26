Falcons' Jonathan Celestin: Ties for team-high in tackles

Celestin recorded five tackles and assisted on a sack in Saturday's 17-6 defeat to Jacksonville.

An undrafted rookie who joined the Falcons less than one month ago, Celestin has collected 11 total tackles over his past two outings against the Jaguars and Chiefs. Celestin has demonstrated a canny nose for the football through Week 3 of the preseason and appears to be in the driver's seat to lock down the backup middle linebacker job over Emmanuel Smith.

