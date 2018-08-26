Falcons' Jonathan Celestin: Ties for team-high in tackles
Celestin recorded five tackles and assisted on a sack in Saturday's 17-6 defeat to Jacksonville.
An undrafted rookie who joined the Falcons less than one month ago, Celestin has collected 11 total tackles over his past two outings against the Jaguars and Chiefs. Celestin has demonstrated a canny nose for the football through Week 3 of the preseason and appears to be in the driver's seat to lock down the backup middle linebacker job over Emmanuel Smith.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...