Smith (undisclosed) participated in team drills during Wednesday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Smith, who had missed time with an unspecified issue, returned to the field Tuesday and his increased participation Wednesday has the tight end on track to be able to continue to carve out a complementary role behind top option Kyle Pitts. As long as Pitts is available, Smith may not see steady targets in Atlanta's offense, but the 2017 third-rounder could be a viable streaming option in the event that Pitts misses any time this coming season.