Smith played 26 offensive snaps but didn't record a target during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

Smith got some cardio Sunday, as his only noteworthy play across 26 snaps was a false start. Coach Arthur Smith loves to utilize tight ends, meaning Jonnu should continue to be involved on a weekly basis, but at best, the 28-year-old is the fifth or sixth pass-catching option in an offense that leans heavily on the run.