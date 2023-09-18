Smith caught four of six targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 25-24 win over the Packers.

After getting blanked in the season opener, Smith was more involved in the passing attack versus Green Bay. The tight end tied Bijan Robinson for the second-most receptions on the team and finished fourth in yards. Smith played just two fewer snaps than Kyle Pitts (57), but the former outproduced the latter. The veteran will presumably get plenty of snaps on a weekly basis, as coach Arthur Smith loves using multiple tight ends, but it's difficult to trust any of Atlanta's pass catchers on a weekly basis.