Smith reeled in all three of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Buccaneers.

Smith's three targets, three catches and 27 yards were all low marks for the tight end since Week 2 after he wasn't targeted in the season opener. Despite a disappointing outing, the veteran has been a consistent option in the Falcons' passing game. Smith played 35 of the Falcons' 65 offensive snaps Sunday, while fellow tight end Kyle Pitts finished the contest with 34 snaps. The 28-year-old will look to stay involved and remain one of the top options in the passing attack when the Falcons visit the Titans in Week 8.