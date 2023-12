Smith caught two of three targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 13-8 win over the Jets.

Smith caught multiple receptions for the first time since Week 9, when he posted a 5-100-1 line in a loss to the Vikings. From Weeks 2 through 9, the veteran tight end caught 34 passes for 422 yards and two touchdowns, but since then, he's caught just three of six targets for 11 yards. Smith isn't trending in the right direction and should only be rostered in deeper leagues.