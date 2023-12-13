Smith caught four of seven targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 29-25 loss to the Buccaneers.

Smith's seven targets Sunday were his most since Week 5, but the tight end was unable to turn those opportunities into much production. The veteran played 69 percent of the Falcons' offensive snaps, while fellow tight end Kyle Pitts saw an 85 percent snap share. Smith's inconsistent production and often limited opportunities make him an untrustworthy option for fantasy in most formats. The 28-year-old should continue to face an uphill battle for meaningful touches when the Falcons visit the Panthers in Week 15.