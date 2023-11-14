Smith caught one of two targets for one yard during Sunday's 25-23 loss to Arizona.

Smith has been one of the biggest fantasy surprises this year, outproducing fellow tight end Kyle Pitts nearly every week. However, the veteran fell flat versus Arizona after posting a season-high 100 receiving yards versus Minnesota last week. Smith wasn't the only Falcons' pass catcher who struggled Sunday, though. Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) and Desmond Ridder combined to throw for less than 100 yards, as Atlanta leaned heavily on the run game. Smith certainly has value in PPR leagues, but it's difficult to trust any Falcons' skill players in fantasy this year.