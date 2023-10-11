Smith was limited by an ankle injury at Wednesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Smith has been the most productive tight end for the Falcons this season, putting together a 21-246-0 line on 27 targets versus Kyle Pitts' 18-208-0 on 32 targets through five games. Having said that, Pitts just had his best performance of the season during Sunday's win against the Texans, when he hauled in seven of 11 passes for 87 yards. Now that Smith is dealing with a health concern, the breakdown of reps between the two will be one to monitor, especially if Smith is hindered or even needs to miss some time moving forward.