The Patriots are slated to trade Smith to the Falcons in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The move frees up cap space for the Patriots, while leaving Hunter Henry as the team's clear-cut top tight end ahead of free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Smith is in line to provide the Falcons with an experienced pass-catching option to work behind starting TE Kyle Pitts. This past season, -- his second with New England -- Smith recorded 27 catches on 38 targets for 245 yards in 14 games.