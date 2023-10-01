Smith caught all six of his targets for 95 yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Jaguars.

The veteran tight end led the Falcons in catches and receiving yards on the day, while Kyle Pitts was limited to a 2-21-0 line on four targets. The 95 yards were also a new career high for Smith, and his familiarity with head coach Arthur Smith's scheme from their days together in Tennessee appears to be playing dividends. Smith the TE will look to get into the end zone for the first time this season in a Week 5 clash with the Texans.