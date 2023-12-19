Smith caught both of his targets for 61 yards during Sunday's 9-7 loss to Carolina.

Smith was fifth on the team in targets but led Atlanta in receiving thanks to a 56-yard gain in the second quarter, setting up the only touchdown of the game. The veteran tight end played just 17 snaps compared to Kyle Pitts' 34, so despite the big play, Smith's fantasy value remains limited. Since posting a 5-100-1 line against the Vikings in Week 9, Smith has caught just nine of 15 targets for 99 yards over his last five appearances and hasn't scored during that stretch.