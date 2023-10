Smith (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

One day removed from having practice limitations due to an ankle injury, Smith was able to return to all activity Thursday, setting him up to be available to Atlanta's offense Sunday against the Commanders. He'll thus continue to be a regular in a unit that also includes TE Kyle Pitts, WR Drake London and RBs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.