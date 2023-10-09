Smith caught six of seven targets for 67 yards during Sunday's 21-19 win over the Texans. He also lost a fumble.

Smith caught six passes for a second straight game and has totaled 21 receptions for 246 yards over the past four weeks. Head coach Arthur Smith mentioned during Week 5 prep that Kyle Pitts may not be back to 100 percent following a season-ending knee injury last year, which has allowed the veteran Smith to claim a larger role than expected to begin 2023. Pitts submitted his best game of the season versus Houston, finishing with team highs in targets (11), receptions (seven) and receiving yards (87), but Smith was still heavily involved in the passing attack and played eight more offensive snaps than Pitts. They will likely continue to limit each other's fantasy ceilings, but Sunday's outing showed they can both be successful in Atlanta's tight-end heavy offensive scheme.