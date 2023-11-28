Smith didn't register a target during Sunday's 24-15 win over the Saints.

From Weeks 2 through 9, Smith caught 34 of 42 targets for 422 yards and two touchdowns, including a 5-100-1 line during a Week 9 loss to Minnesota. However, in his last two appearances, the veteran tight end has caught just one of three targets for one yard. He played a season-low 22 offensive snaps versus New Orleans, but there was no injury reported, suggesting he's simply falling down the pecking order. Given his early-season success, fantasy managers shouldn't give up on Smith yet, but he's not trending in the right direction.