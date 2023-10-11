Smith was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Smith has been the most productive fantasy tight end for the Falcons this season, putting together a 21-246-0 line on 27 targets versus Kyle Pitts' 18-208-0 line on 32 targets through five games. Having said that, Pitts just had his best performance of the season during Sunday's win against the Texans, when he hauled in seven of 11 passes for 87 yards. Now that Smith is dealing with a health concern, the breakdown of reps between the two will be one to monitor, especially if Smith is hindered or even needs to miss this Sunday's game against the Commanders.