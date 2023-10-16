Smith caught four of five targets for 36 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Commanders.

After not garnering a target in the season opener, Smith has been one of the most consistent options in the Falcons' passing attack. Over the last five games, he's caught 25 of 32 targets for 282 yards and secured his first touchdown of the season in Week 6. If the veteran can keep this pace up, he's in store for a career year from a yardage standpoint and will remain a strong PPR option. However, he'll have to keep finding the end zone if he's going to remain on the cusp of fantasy relevancy in non-PPR leagues.