Smith recorded five receptions on six targets for 100 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Vikings. He rushed the ball once for zero yards.

Smith appeared to be getting phased out of the Atlanta offense, as he entered Sunday's contest with only four targets combined across his previous two games. However, he turned in an impressive performance, highlighted by a 60-yard touchdown that came entirely on yards after the catch halfway through the third quarter. Smith's performance will likely remain uneven, but he has now topped 60 yards with at least five receptions in three of his last six contests.