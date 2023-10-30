Smith caught his only target for 13 yards and failed to complete his lone pass attempt during Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Titans.

Smith (48 offensive snaps) was on the field more than any of the Falcons' other tight ends, including Kyle Pitts (41). However, the veteran saw just one target, his fewest since the season opener. Head coach Arthur Smith did dial up a trick play for Smith in the red zone Sunday, but it wasn't successful. From Weeks 2-6, Smith caught 25 passes (32 targets) for 282 yards and a touchdown, but since then, he's secured just four passes for 40 yards. Given Smith is still garnering a lot of playing time, he should be on fantasy radars, but at this point, it's difficult to trust any Falcons' skill players on a weekly basis.