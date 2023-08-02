Smith has been held out of practice this week with a minor injury but should return soon, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith told reporters Wednesday that "at worst" the tight end would return for joint practices with Miami ahead of the two teams' Aug. 11 preseason opener. It remains to be seen how the Falcons deploy (Jonnu) Smith in an offense that also has TE Kyle Pitts, but they presumably have a significant role in mind after acquiring the soon-to-be 28-year-old in a trade with New England this offseason. Granted, a significant real-life role is unlikely to equate to fantasy value, unless maybe Pitts misses a chunk of the season again.