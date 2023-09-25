Smith caught five of eight targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Lions.

After not catching a pass in the season opener, Smith has recorded nine receptions (14 targets) for 84 yards over the last two games. The veteran finished second on the team in targets during Sunday's loss, and his eight chances actually tie a career-high mark, which he's accomplished two other times. Given his recent usage, fantasy managers should keep an eye on Smith moving forward, but the 28-year-old tight end likely still has a limited ceiling in Atlanta's run-heavy offense.