Harrison signed a contract with the Falcons on Thursday.
Harrison was brought in on a tryout basis by Atlanta during this week's minicamp. The veteran center was signed along with defensive lineman Jalen Dalton on Thursday. Harrison has played 84 games with 42 starts over his first six seasons with the Colts and Jets, but he spent the past two seasons on the Bills' and Giants' practice squads, respectively.
