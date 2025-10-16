The Falcons designated Fuller (knee) to return from injured reserve Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Fuller has been on injured reserve since Sept. 13 due to a knee injury, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to return to practice. Per Matt Urben of USA Today, Fuller was a full participant in Thursday's session, though he's far from a guarantee from being activated off IR ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers.