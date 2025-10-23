Fuller (knee) would have been a full practice participant Wednesday, if the team had held a practice, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Fuller hurt his knee in Week 1 and subsequently landed on IR. He was designated to return last Thursday and finished the week with two full practices, though he wasn't deemed ready to return to face the 49ers this past Sunday. Fuller could, however, be activated ahead of this coming Sunday's matchup versus Miami if he continues to practice without experiencing any setbacks.