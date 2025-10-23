Falcons' Jordan Fuller: Practices in full Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fuller (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Fuller has been a full participant in practice since being designated to return from injured reserve Oct. 16. He wasn't cleared to play against the 49ers in Week 7, but a full practice Friday would put him one step closer to being activated off IR and making his return Sunday against the Dolphins. Fuller's return would give the Falcons a boost on special teams and in the secondary.