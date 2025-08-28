The Falcons signed Fuller to a contract Thursday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Fuller was included in the Falcons' roster cuts Tuesday, but the veteran free agent will end up returning to Atlanta and is expected to serve in a rotational role at safety behind starters Jessie Bates and 2025 third-rounder Xavier Watts. Fuller was limited to nine regular-season games with the Panthers in 2024 due to multiple injuries and finished the campaign with 54 tackles (28 solo), one pass defense and one forced fumble.