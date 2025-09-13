Fuller (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

The 27-year-old safety had already been ruled out for the Falcons' Week 2 matchup against the Vikings due to a knee injury, but the issue now appears serious enough to land him on IR. Fuller played 17 total snaps (one defensive and 16 on special teams) in the Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, failing to record a stat. With Fuller now sidelined, Xavier Watts and Jessie Bates are currently the only safeties on the Falcons' active roster without injury designations.