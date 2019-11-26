Play

Miller (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

While the Falcons did not hold an official practice session Monday, the team was mandated to put out an estimated injury report with a game forthcoming Thursday. The rookie defensive back was listed as a DNP after dressing for Sunday's 35-22 loss to the Buccaneers and fielding seven special teams snaps. Miller carries a questionable designation for the time being, and his practice participation merits further examination over the next two days with a Thanksgiving night matchup against New Orleans approaching.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories