Miller was complimented by teammate Julio Jones, who continues to laud the rookie's immense confidence and attitude during training camp, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports. "He's one of those guys, you want to keep beating him because he's going to keep coming back," Jones said. "I love everything about him. The way he approaches the game, everything."

When it comes to game action and the bright lights are on in a meaningful NFL game, we will truly see if the rookie possesses the advantageously short memory that Jones is alluding to. But one thing is for sure, Miller certainly knows how to make an impression. The 22-year-old defensive back reportedly approached the six-time Pro Bowl receiver at one of his first practices with the team and said, "I want to cover you. I want to get better." A fifth-round selection of the Falcons in April's draft, Miller isn't likely to see much playing time on the defensive side this year, but he will be afforded the opportunity to sharpen his skills by routinely going up against one of the NFL's best receiving corps in practice.