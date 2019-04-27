Falcons' Jordan Miller: Finds home in Atlanta
The Falcons selected Miller in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 172nd overall.
Miller becomes the second secondary player to be drafted by the Falcons on Day 3. A track star in high school, Miller certainly boasts the athletic profile of a cover corner, but he was inconsistent at times for Washington, often times finding himself a step late on passes in his direction. Expect Miller to begin his career as a special teams gunner for Atlanta.
