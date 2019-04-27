The Falcons selected Miller in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 172nd overall.

Miller becomes the second secondary player to be drafted by the Falcons on Day 3. A track star in high school, Miller certainly boasts the athletic profile of a cover corner, but he was inconsistent at times for Washington, often times finding himself a step late on passes in his direction. Expect Miller to begin his career as a special teams gunner for Atlanta.