Miller (oblique) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Miller missed three games to start the season due to a suspension he was handed in 2019, and he hasn't played since returning to the lineup in Week 4 against the Packers. The second-year cornerback out of Washington won't be eligible to return until Week 12 against the Raiders.
