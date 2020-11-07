Miller (oblique) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Miller was activated from the reserve/suspended list Sept. 28, after kicking off the year by serving a three-game suspension for violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy. The 2019 fifth-round draft choice has been scarcely utilized since his return, as his only appearance came Week 4 against the Packers when he played eight special-teams snaps. Miller suited up in 10 of Atlanta's 16 contests during his rookie campaign, but thus far in 2020, he's only dressed for one of the five games in which he's been eligible to do so.