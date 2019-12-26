Play

Miller received a four-game suspension Thursday for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.

Miller will miss Week 17's tilt against the Buccaneers as a result of his suspension. The rookie fifth-round pick will also be required to sit out the first three contests of the 2020 regular season.

