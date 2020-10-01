Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said that Miller will back up Blidi Wreh-Wilson at nickelback during Monday's matchup against the Packers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 23-year-old defensive back was recently removed from the reserved/suspended list and added back to Atlanta's 53-man roster after serving a three-game suspension for violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy. Miller won't be thrown in as a starter in his first game action since Dec. 15 of last season, but when he is on the field, he will be tasked with trying to slow down Aaron Rodgers and a red-hot Packers passing attack that is averaging 288 yards per game.