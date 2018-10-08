Falcons' Jordan Richards: Leads team in tackles Sunday
Richards tied a career-high with seven tackles, but the Falcons fell to 1-4 with a 41-17 road loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. With the team's two starting safeties on injured reserve, Atlanta was forced to call upon an experienced defensive back in Richards, who has started in just seven of 45 career appearances. The fourth-year man demonstrated a nose for the football by collecting seven tackles, but Ben Roethlisberger threw for his second-highest passer rating of the season (112.7) in completing a healthy 65.5 percent of his attempts for 250 yards and three touchdowns. Atlanta's secondary has been torched for 330 passing yards and three touchdowns per game since Week 2.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...