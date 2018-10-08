Richards tied a career-high with seven tackles, but the Falcons fell to 1-4 with a 41-17 road loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. With the team's two starting safeties on injured reserve, Atlanta was forced to call upon an experienced defensive back in Richards, who has started in just seven of 45 career appearances. The fourth-year man demonstrated a nose for the football by collecting seven tackles, but Ben Roethlisberger threw for his second-highest passer rating of the season (112.7) in completing a healthy 65.5 percent of his attempts for 250 yards and three touchdowns. Atlanta's secondary has been torched for 330 passing yards and three touchdowns per game since Week 2.