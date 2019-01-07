Falcons' Jordan Richards: Logs 12 starts in fourth pro season
Richards accounted for 39 tackles and three pass deflections for the Falcons in 2018.
Richards stepped in for an Atlanta secondary that was ravaged by injuries, filling a vital role after starting safeties Keanu Neal (knee) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles) went down early in the year. A former second-round pick of New England who was traded to Atlanta within a week of the season opener, Richards nearly doubled his previous career high by picking up 12 starts for a Falcons defense that ranked 27th against the pass in 2018. Richards' rookie contract expires this winter, leaving the front office with a decision to make on a player who ranked as the NFL's 64th-best safety this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
