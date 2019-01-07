Richards accounted for 39 tackles and three pass deflections for the Falcons in 2018.

Richards stepped in for an Atlanta secondary that was ravaged by injuries, filling a vital role after starting safeties Keanu Neal (knee) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles) went down early in the year. A former second-round pick of New England who was traded to Atlanta within a week of the season opener, Richards nearly doubled his previous career high by picking up 12 starts for a Falcons defense that ranked 27th against the pass in 2018. Richards' rookie contract expires this winter, leaving the front office with a decision to make on a player who ranked as the NFL's 64th-best safety this season, according to Pro Football Focus.