Head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Richards is a candidate to become the Falcons' primary in-the-box safety with Keanu Neal (knee) on injured reserve, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It's nearly impossible to replace a Pro Bowl-caliber safety midseason, but that is exactly what the Falcons aim to do over the remainder of this so far injury-riddled campaign. Defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel will try to blend the abilities of remaining safeties on the depth chart to keep opposing offenses in check -- including the run enforcement that Richards offers, Damontae Kazee's propensity to generate turnovers, as well as Ricardo Allen's skills in pass coverage.