Falcons' Jordan Tripp: Placed on injured reserve
Tripp (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Tripp has missed the last two games of the season due to the concussion and will now likely be out for the rest of the season. Tripp served as a depth option on the defensive front for the Falcons.
