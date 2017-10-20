Tripp (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Trip was in concussion protocol throughout this week of practice, so it's no surprise to see him sidelined for Sunday's contest. The linebacker will have to log at least one practice next week to have a chance to return for Week 8.

