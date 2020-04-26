Falcons' Jordan Williams: Signs UDFA contract with Atlanta
Williams reportedly agreed to join the Falcons on Saturday, per Baylor Football's official Twitter account.
Williams did not end up being a day three draft choice, but he was quickly thereafter scooped up by the linebacker-needy Falcons. Atlanta does have experienced players at the position in Deion Jones and Foyesade Oluokun, but otherwise the group is starving for playmakers and proven NFL aptitude. Williams was durable for the Bears in suiting up for 36 of a possible 39 games between 2017 and 2019, and he enjoyed his best collegiate season as a redshirt senior. While Baylor reached the Sugar Bowl during 2019, the 223-pound linebacker finished tied for third on the team in tackles for loss (9.5), and racked up a team-best eight pass deflections.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft: Each prospect's Fantasy value
Introducing the 2020 NFL rookie class. The Fantasy Football Today team gives you the low down...
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Losers
Every Draft has winners and losers. Chris Towers has the guys things didn't work out great...
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Winners
The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and here are the players who benefit the most for Fantasy.
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy QB Tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida International,...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
This is one of the most talented receiving classes in years, and we've got every one of them...
-
Jacob Eason to the Colts
The Colts get may have taken their long-term quarterback in the fourth round, but Jacob Eason...