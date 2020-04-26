Play

Falcons' Jordan Williams: Signs UDFA contract with Atlanta

Williams reportedly agreed to join the Falcons on Saturday, per Baylor Football's official Twitter account.

Williams did not end up being a day three draft choice, but he was quickly thereafter scooped up by the linebacker-needy Falcons. Atlanta does have experienced players at the position in Deion Jones and Foyesade Oluokun, but otherwise the group is starving for playmakers and proven NFL aptitude. Williams was durable for the Bears in suiting up for 36 of a possible 39 games between 2017 and 2019, and he enjoyed his best collegiate season as a redshirt senior. While Baylor reached the Sugar Bowl during 2019, the 223-pound linebacker finished tied for third on the team in tackles for loss (9.5), and racked up a team-best eight pass deflections.

